Police will be diverting traffic between Island View Road and Amity Drive from 12 to 1 p.m. Oct. 23. (Google Maps)

Section of Pat Bay Highway closes for Mi’kmaq fishing rights demonstration

Police will be diverting traffic Oct. 23 from noon to 1 p.m between Island View Road and Amity Drive

  • Oct. 22, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A section of Highway 17 will be closed Oct. 23 from noon to 1 p.m. to allow for a planned demonstration in support of Mi’kmaq fishing rights.

The dispute over Mi’kmaq fishing rights in Nova Scotia has been going on for weeks, and recently escalated to violence and destruction.

On Oct. 19, the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council, which represents 14 First Nations on Vancouver Island, made a formal statement backing Nova Scotia’s Indigenous fishermen and calling on Canadians to take action.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island First Nations back Nova Scotia’s Indigenous lobster fishermen

Central Saanich Police Department will be diverting traffic between Island View Road and Amity Drive. They have asked that people plan for extra travel time.

Â 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Peninsula News Review

Previous story
RCMP hunt for suspect after break-in at Nanoose Bay home
Next story
Lawsuit claims Kelowna man suffered ‘vicious’ attack by RCMP dog, handler

Just Posted

Most Read