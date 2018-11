A section of Backstreet Blvd. will be closed during the daytime on Nov. 5 and 6.

From the intersection at Front St. through to the car park entrance behind Burger 55 will be affeted while crews make connections to a storm sewer main.

The sidewalk on the north side of Backstreet Blvd. will remain open during the work. The road will repoen temporarily the evening on Nov. 5 until the morning of Nov. 6.