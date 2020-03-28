Second vehicle from Crofton Geo-Tech theft recovered

Geo-Tech logo was stripped off both vehicles stolen from the company’s yard in Crofton that have since been recovered. (Photo by Don Bodger)

The second of two vehicles stolen from Geo-Tech Industries in Crofton on Feb. 18 has been recovered.

Geo-Tech Industries manager Bob Foldy noted the $15,000 2013 Ford pick-up was discovered in Chemainus at the Country Maples RV Resort on the Trans Canada Highway.

“One of our supervisors was driving to Nanaimo to look at a job and happened to see it parked at Country Maples campground in the driveway.”

It had been left by two guys, who talked to a woman at the campground, and left a note saying they were coming back with a tow truck in three to four hours.

“The truck sat overnight before we found it there,” Foldy indicated. “The decals were stripped off as per the other vehicle.”

A five-ton truck with a loading arm against the cab worth $40,000 and the distinctive Geo-Tech logo on the side that was also stolen during the initial break-in was recovered that same afternoon. Three welding machines were also located.

That just leaves $15,000 in stolen tools still unaccounted for with the second truck being found.

Foldy said the Ford was dusted for prints at the Nanaimo RCMP investigation garage, but none were found.

“They said it was professionally wiped down.”

Foldy said there was some damage to the gas filler on the vehicle that needs repair.

Geo-Tech’s compound is located close to the Catalyst Paper Excellence mill in Crofton. The company specializes in all types of custom fabrication and services to the pulp and paper, mining and petroleum and chemical industries worldwide.

Cowichan Valley Citizen