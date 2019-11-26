Second truck stolen, crashed though gate at lakecity worksite Tuesday: RCMP

Williams Lake RCMP are looking for a second vehicle stolen sometime Tuesday morning in the lakecity.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said the gate to a property on Hodgson Road was crashed through and a worker’s vehicle was stolen sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

The vehicle is described as a black Ford 2004 crew cab short box truck

If you see this vehicle you are asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP or CrimeStoppers.

The black truck is the second vehicle reported stolen to police Tuesday.

Thieves also made off with a Ford F350 grey, crew cab short box sometime overnight Monday, Nov. 25 and Tuesday, Nov. 26. Distinguishing features of the truck include that it has a lift kit, LED light bar on the front and a burned out tail light. Licence plate number is BCL LY6852.

