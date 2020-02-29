Second snowstorm expected to hit B.C. Interior over weekend

B.C.’s interior will be hit with a douse of snow as forecasters anticipate a second low pressure system in just two days.
The first system moved across B.C. Friday night, depositing 22 centimetres of snow over the Coquihalla summit and continuing on into Saturday morning.
Johnson Zhong, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said he expects five to 10 more centimetres to fall on Saturday before a second system moves in on Sunday.
Zhong says skies will be mostly sunny as the end of the weekend nears, until Sunday evening when the second low pressure system is expected to bring down five to 10 more centimetres.
