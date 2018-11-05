Second search fails to turn up missing Nanaimo senior

More than 90 searchers spent this past weekend looking for 72-year-old Rick Larson

Two days of searching by more than 90 people over the weekend failed to turn up any sign of Rick Larson who has been missing since Oct. 25. Photo submitted

Two days of searching by more than 90 people over the weekend failed to turn up any sign of Rick Larson who has been missing since Oct. 25.

Nanaimo RCMP reported Monday that 93 Nanaimo Search and Rescue volunteers spent Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. searching for the missing 72-year-old, covering shorelines, green spaces and areas Larson frequented. Searchers also handed out 1,500 posters, but were unable to turn up any sign of Larsen.

“Several possible sightings were obtained from the day he was last seen and will be assessed by the investigative team,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. “His family have been notified and will be kept apprised as the investigation continues.”

Anyone who has information about Larson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

<hr width=”75%”>

<p><a href=”mailto:photos@nanaimobulletin.com” target=”_blank”><br />photos@nanaimobulletin.com<br /><strong>Like us on <a href=”http://www.facebook.com/nanaimobulletin” target=”_blank”>Facebook</a> and follow us on <a href=”http://www.twitter.com/nanaimobulletin” target=”_blank”>Twitter</a> </strong></p>