Second pick up truck stolen from Darfield

Barriere RCMP are asking residents in the Darfield area to be on the lookout for suspicious activity after two separate reports of pickup trucks being stolen from that rural area.

The first incident occurred on April 22, with the vehicle being located in 100 Mile House on April 29.

The second vehicle was taken from another residence in Darfield the morning of May 3. RCMP say the thief (or thieves) entered the homeowner’s garage and also took jerry cans of gas and diesel.

Barriere RCMP Corporal Rob Welsman says at this time the second vehicle has not been located, and is described as a white 2014 Chevy Silverado with BC License Plate ILBNLS. The truck also had a white canopy on it at the time of the theft.

“In both instances the vehicles were stolen with the ignition keys inside,” said Welsman, “Anyone who observes the vehicle is asked not to approach it and to instead call 911 to determine if the vehicle is still being sought by the RCMP.”

Barriere RCMP are strongly encouraging area residents to ensure they remove all ignition keys and valuables from their vehicles and secure them accordingly.