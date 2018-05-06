Second mobile home park under evacuation order as floods continue near Merritt

A second mobile home park and four more properties have been placed under an evacuation order as the region continues to flood.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued the order Sunday afternoon as floodwaters continued to rise in the Lower Nicola.

The Lower Nicola Mobile Home Park at 254 Merritt Spences Bridge Hwy 8 and 125, 356, 374, and 456 Marshall Rd.

Residents are being told to turn off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers, and leave immediately.

This is the second evacuation order in the region this weekend after Saturday saw the residents of a mobile home park and others living near Guichon Creek being told to evacuate as the creek continued to swell.