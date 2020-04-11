Second inmate tests positive for COVID-19 at Okanagan Correctional Centre

A view of the South Okanagan on a sunny day as you leave the Okanagan Correctional Centre. (Dustin Godfrey/Western News)

Okanagan Correctional Centre has a second positive case of COVID-19, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Saturday, April 11.

The Oliver, B.C. centre had its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on April 2, marking the first outbreak at a corrections facility in B.C.

The facility is one of two known community outbreaks in the Okanagan, the other being the 19 temporary migrant workers at West Kelowna’s Bylands Nurseries Ltd. who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“I know that they’re still within the incubation period and people are being isolated,” Henry said.

Henry closed her daily COVID-19 update by extending thanks to the City of West Kelowna for supporting the workers and their families directly affected by the outbreak.

“I know the community rallied and brought them food … that’s what we do in B.C. to support people through this, and thank you very much for that.”

