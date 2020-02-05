Second indecent act reported in North Delta park

Delta police have received two reports in just over a week of a man masturbating in public

Delta police are again warning the public after a second reported indecent act in a North Delta park in just over a week.

The latest incident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31 in North Delta Community Park.

According to a DPD press release, a woman was sitting with her young daughter watching another child’s soccer practice when a man approached her and, from the other side of a chain link fence, began to masturbate. The woman yelled out to alert people nearby, and the man ran off.

The man is described as South Asian, approximately 30 years old, with a slim build, black hair and wearing a red hoodie.

The woman did not have a cellphone on her, causing an approximately two-hour delay before police were notified. Once called, police attended and patrolled the area, but did not find anyone matching the description of the suspect.

The incident follows a similar occurrence on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 23, when a teenage girl came across a man with a similar description masturbating in the park area adjacent to the George Mackie Library. There was also a delay before that incident was reported to police, and extensive patrols failed to locate anyone matching the description of the suspect.

“We want to advise the public that should anything similar happen to please call 911 right away if they, or anyone nearby, has access to a phone,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release. “This will allow police to quickly respond — 911 should be used in instances where people believe a crime is in progress.”

The investigation into both these incidents is ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411.

editor@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter