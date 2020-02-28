Second fire in as many weeks at Chemainus Secondary

Crofton fire department members roll out hoses at the scene of Chemainus Secondary School fire on Feb. 20. (Photo by Don Bodger)

UPDATE**2:10 p.m. students are being dismissed from school.

“For those that take the bus, the buses are headed to Chemainus Secondary to transport those students home,” according to the school district’s update. “Students who have parents at, or coming to, the school will be dismissed to them. All students who do not fit in either of those will have parents called and advised.”

For the second time in as many weeks a fire at Chemainus Secondary had crews from two fire halls called into action.

Firefighters from both Chemainus and Crofton halls arrived just after 1 p.m. Friday to find a fire in one of the lower bathrooms.

SEE RELATED: Chemainus Secondary School fire Thursday morning being investigated as suspicious

“All students and staff were quickly evacuated,” said School District 79 spokesperson Mike Russell. “The cause of the fire and extent of damage are not yet known, but district staff are present at the school and waiting to assess damage. Arrangements are being made to contact parents, but students and staff are not yet being dismissed at this time.”

The blaze follows a Feb. 20 fire at the school that has since been deemed as suspicious by North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP and fire inspectors.

More to come as it becomes available

Cowichan Valley Citizen