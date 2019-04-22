A 4.6 magnitude earthquake that struck hit 170 km west of Port Hardy on Monday, April 22, was only the first of two earthquakes within less two hours Monday afternoon. A 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck some 78 minutes later some 190 kilometres west of Port Alice. USGS Photo.

Second earthquake in less than two hours strikes off Vancouver Island

The first earthquake happened at 1:27 p.m., the second at 2:44 p.m.

  • Apr. 22, 2019 12:00 a.m.
A second earthquake rattled parts of Vancouver Island in less than two hours Monday afternoon.

According to Natural Resources Canada, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 occurred some 190 kilometres west of Port Alice off the west coast of Vancouver Island at around 2:44 p.m.

No damage was reported, or expected, from the earthquake.

The second earthquke followed 78 minutes after a 4.6 magnitude quake occurred off the northwest coast of Vancouver Island. This second, smaller earthquake happened at a depth of three kilometres 170 kilometres west of Port Hardy. Earthquakes Canada also reported no damage from this earlier earthquake.

