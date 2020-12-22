Second death reported in Kelowna care home outbreak

A second person has died as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak at Mountainview Village long-term care home in Kelowna.

Interior Health has not yet confirmed any details regarding the death, but the Good Samaritan Society, which operates the home, updated its COVID-19 outbreak disclosure webpage on Tuesday, Dec. 22, noting the second resident death.

The first death at the home came Dec. 3, just days after the outbreak at the home was declared Nov. 30.

Since then, a total of 14 cases have been reported at the home. Seven cases have been diagnosed in residents and seven have been among staff. Currently, according to the Good Samaritan Society, four residents and two staff members have active cases of the virus; one resident and five employees have recovered.

READ MORE: Interior Health reports 7 COVID-19 deaths over the weekend

READ MORE: Interior Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at West Kelowna retirement home

The death comes after four at Oliver’s McKinney Place long-term care home over the weekend.

The home has had seven deaths since an outbreak was declared a few weeks ago. A total of 73 cases have been diagnosed at the home: 53 residents and 20 staff.

Interior Health declared an outbreak at West Kelowna’s Heritage Retirement Residence on Tuesday morning. Four staff members and six residents at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguezLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star