Second day of Penticton schools being locked down

Penticton RCMP said a lockdown of Princess Margaret Secondary and Skaha Middle School on Friday was necessary after someone called police about a man with a firearm in his backpack.

After an extensive search, police were unable to locate or substantiate the claim about the man or the weapon.

It was around 1:44 p.m., Penticton RCMP received the complaint of the suspicious man walking on Green Avenue. A member of the public observed what they believed to be a firearm in the man’s backpack as he passed on the street.

The male was not brandishing the firearm and was not displaying any threatening behaviour, confirmed Penticton RCMP Cpl. Mike Field.

“But, due to their proximity and, as a precautionary measure, police requested that Princess Margaret and Skaha Lake Middle Schools be temporarily secured. Multiple police units responded to the area but were unable to locate the male,” said police.

After approximately 30 minutes with no further reports being received, the schools were advised they could re-open.

This is the second time schools were locked down in two days.

Penticton Secondary School, KVR middle school and ConnectED were locked down yesterday (Thursday) after a man allegedly approached some students on the track asking about another person not connected to the school.

“He was reported to have a machete or small axe in his backpack… I’m unsure of what the students saw exactly, other than they reported seeing a weapon,” said SD67 Superintendent, Todd Manual, outside PSS.

Penticton RCMP put the schools in a lock-and-secure hold and covered the area with police looking for the suspect. RCMP haven’t addressed the Thursday lockdown to say if they located that suspect.

