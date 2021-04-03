Second COVID exposure alert in as many days for Langley elementary

Fraser Health and school district both issue notifications to the school's staff and families

Noel Booth Elementary students and staff have been informed of a few COVID-19 exposures in the past year of the pandemic, including two issued by the Langley School District this weekend. (Google photo)

For the second time in as many days, a Langley school is reporting another COVID case confirmed.

Noel Booth Elementary, a school located off 200th Street in south Brookswood, has reports of another person in their school community in self-isolation after testing positive.

The person involved has been isolated; as such, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time, said school district spokesperson Joanne Abshire.

“The first notification was issued April 1, and the second dated April 2, the latter a bit more detailed in nature.

“A public health risk assessment is underway and you may receive further instructions,” said a statement from Fraser Health.

Staff or students who are determined to have been in close contact with the individual, who was in the school on March 30, will receive a phone call or letter from public health with instructions to self-isolate. Some may be asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, according to the notification.

Fraser Health explained that case and contact management for an individual case is typically completed within 48 hours of public health receiving notice of a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Therefore, unless a student or staff member is directed otherwise, they are to continue attending school.

Langley Advance Times