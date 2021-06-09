Second COVID-19 vaccine clinic added in Ashcroft in July

Interior Health (IH) is planning two follow-up COVID-19 community vaccination clinics in Ashcroft: on June 24 and 25, and on July 6 and 7. The clinics will be at the Ashcroft HUB on Hill Street. There will also be a clinic in Clinton (at the Clinton Health Centre on Cariboo Highway) from June 9 to 11.

The clinics are for anyone aged 12 and older living in Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Spences Bridge, Clinton, and the surrounding area who is eligible for their second COVID-19 vaccination. Anyone who has not yet received their first COVID-19 vaccine can also register at any of the clinics.

If you have received your first vaccine, you will be receiving a message from IH approximately 49 days after the date of your first vaccine to say you can now register for your second one. Second vaccines will be administered at all of the clinics listed above.

Those who received their first vaccine at the Ashcroft community clinic held from April 26 to May 6 should start receiving notices about their second one around June 14.

Anyone who has received their first vaccine should be in the provincial system to receive a message that it’s time to book the second one. If you have any doubts at all as to whether or not you are in the system, call or go online to check. If you are already there you’ll be told that; if you aren’t, you can register.

If you have not received your first vaccine, and are aged 12 or older, you can register now and ask to be booked in at one of the community clinics.

Anyone who received the AstraZeneca vaccine through a pharmacist will be contacted by that pharmacy about their second vaccine. They will be given the choice of getting the AstraZeneca vaccine as their second dose, or receiving another type of vaccine.

You can go online at https://gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated to register or book. You can also call 1-833-838-2323 seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., or register at any ServiceBC office.

IH is strongly recommending that people register, whether it’s for the first or second vaccine, in order to manage the vaccine supply and who turns up when at the clinics. However, the Clinton and Ashcroft clinics will have capacity to accept some walk-ins. Anyone who wants a vaccine and shows up without a registration will not be turned away.

For a full list of all COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the Interior Health Region, go to https://bit.ly/3wTn2fU.

Last week, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement that 72.4 per cent of all adults in B.C. have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Phase 2 of the Province’s Safe Restart plan is scheduled to start on June 15, and will see the relaxing of some COVID-19 restrictions as long as vaccination rates are high and case counts and hospitalizations remain low.

editorial@accjournal.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcroft Cache Creek Journal