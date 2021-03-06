Second COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna General Hospital

One patient and one staff member on Unit have tested positive for the virus.

Interior Health (IH) has declared another outbreak of COVID-19 at Kelowna General Hospital.

The announcement Saturday (March 6) afternoon explained that one patient and one staff member in unit 5B have tested positive for the virus.

“There is no evidence of COVID-19 transmission to other areas of the hospital at this time,” stated IH.

This comes after the first outbreak at KGH was declared on Feb. 22, in unit 4B. IH says the two outbreaks are not related.

According to IH, outbreak measures are in place, and a team of infection control and communicable disease specialists, along with KGH clinical staff and leaders, are meeting daily to contain the outbreak.

The health authority further stated the hospital remains safe to attend for appointments and emergency care.

“Please continue with any scheduled procedures. Self-isolation or COVID-19 testing is not required after visiting the hospital,” IH said.

