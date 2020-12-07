Second COVID-19 exposure at AESS

There has been another COVID-19 exposure event at Agassiz Elementary Secondary School, according to a recently released letter from Fraser Health.

This marks the second exposure event at AESS and the sixth within the Fraser Cascade School District since the start of the new school year.

According to the letter issued on Sunday, Dec. 7, the person with COVID-19 was at AESS on December 2, 3 and 4 and is isolating; there is no chance of direct exposure at this time. For privacy reasons, there are no further specific details released.

Fraser Health is currently working to trace the contacts of the person who is infected; they are investigating to “quickly find out if any staff or student need to self-isolate and monitor for signs of COVID-19,” the letter reads.

In the event staff and students need to self-monitor or self-isolate, Fraser Health will be in direct contact with them. Receiving this early notification letter does not necessarily mean you will be contacted for further required action.

Fraser Health asks that students continue to go to school and monitor for signs of COVID-19 using the Daily Health Check supplied by the schools.

If your child has symptoms of COVID-19, you will need to isolate yourself and your child from others and get tested as soon as possible. Contact 8-1-1 or your family doctor to find out if you should be tested for COVID-19.

It’s been roughly a month since the last exposure event at AESS, on November 4, 5 and 6, in which one confirmed case at AESS isolated at home; the same protocols concerning contact tracing and correspondence from Fraser Health applied.

Hope Secondary School, a sibling school elsewhere in SD78, has experienced four exposure events since the end of October. Locally, the Agassiz Seniors Community has been the only Fraser Health declared outbreak in the area and lasted a total of 30 days.

