Second COVID-19 case at Nanaimo high school makes a ‘cluster’

Individual from Dover Bay Secondary already at home and isolating, says school district

UPDATE: COVID-19 spreads in Nanaimo as case reported at another high school

The Nanaimo-Ladysmith school district is informing students, staff and parents about another case of COVID-19 at Dover Bay Secondary.

According to a social media post from Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools, the additional COVID-19 exposure happened Nov. 2 and Nov. 5-6 and the individual is “already at home isolating and not in attendance.”

The school district reported Saturday about a COVID-19 case at Dover Bay, and Dale Burgos, school district spokesman, said both individuals are in the same cohort at the school. He said two cases are now classified as a cluster.

“Over the weekend, after the first exposure, we did send crews to the school for some extra cleaning and my assumption is that that will again happen,” Burgos said, adding that disinfectant sprayers are being used once everyone leaves school facilities and high-touch points are wiped down.

Burgos said “there’s definitely anxiety in the community,” but added that he thinks that’s true across the province. He said Nanaimo-Ladysmith has been fortunate that Vancouver Island’s COVID-19 case numbers have been low.

“That being said, this is a reminder that we do have to be diligent and make sure that if we’re not feeling well, to stay home, and wear a mask when you’re outside of the cohort,” he said. “As a district, we do take this very seriously. The cleaning does not stop and will not stop.”

The school district noted that Island Health officials are working on contract tracing. Dover Bay’s entire school community is notified about positive COVID-19 cases.

Additional COVID-19 exposure at Dover Bay Secondary. Exposure dates Nov 2, 5 & 6. Individual already at home isolating & not in attendance. Island Health officials performing contact tracing. For more details: https://t.co/BlGKQEuFYW pic.twitter.com/iczcOwtEFv — School District 68 (Nanaimo-Ladysmith) (@sd68bc) November 10, 2020

RELATED: Nanaimo’s Dover Bay Secondary School reports COVID-19 case

READ ALSO: Stay informed about COVID-19

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni Valley News