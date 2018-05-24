Second commercial acid spill in Kootenay city

After a second sulphuric acid spill in Trail in the past six weeks, Westcan Bulk Transport has been suspended as a carrier for Teck Trail Operations, the company confirmed Thursday.
“IRM is the owner of the product (sulphuric acid) and is responsible for safe transport once it leaves Trail Operations,” Teck’s Catherine Adair told the Times. “Westcan is one of the carriers that IRM retains to ship product.”
Teck is working closely with IRM to review their transportation arrangements given these recent incidents, Adair said.
“A full investigation is underway, and the transportation of the product using Westcan as a carrier is suspended until Teck is satisfied it can be transported safely.”
Three firefighters from Station 374 Trail were called to a Hazmat scene near Shavers Bench Wednesday night.
A truck hauling sulphuric acid had “some spills” along Highway 3B, Captain Grant Tyson reported.
“Starting at Highway 3B and Rossland Avenue and continuing to the west entrance of Glenmerry where the truck came to a stop,” he explained.
“Teck’s Emergency Response team along with the Teck Fire Department were on scene and dealt with the spilled acid.”
Tyson’s crew arrived to the site at 6 p.m. He reported the incident under control by about 8:30 p.m.
Zoe LeParque, communications manager for RTL-Westcan Group of Companies in Edmonton, replied to questions from the Trail Times.
“Initial findings indicate that the cause of the incident was a gasket failure on the trailer unit and was unrelated to the release that occurred on April 10. As the incident is still under investigation, we will not be speculating or providing any additional comment at this time.”