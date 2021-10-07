Second care home in Penticton has COVID outbreak

Haven Hill long-term care centre in Penticton has had its first outbreak. There are two residents who have tested positive, said Interior Health on Thursday.

This is the first time Haven Hill has had any cases since the pandemic began.

In the meantime, Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton now has 26 cases: 17 residents and nine staff with one death connected to the outbreak.

At the start of the outbreak on Sept. 29, the Village by the Station had 10 cases, eight residents and two staff.

The current outbreak is much larger than the first outbreak at the Village by the Station at the beginning of this year.

On Jan. 19, Village by the Station had 10 cases: five residents and five staff, with one death connected to the outbreak at that time.

B.C. requires long-term care staff and visitors to be vaccinated by Oct. 12.

