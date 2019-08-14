Second cannabis dispensary opens its doors in the Penticton region

Indigenous Bloom on the Penticton Indian Band will be open 9 a.m to 9 p.m., seven days a week

Indigenous Bloom, located on the Penticton Indian Band, opened its doors today. It is the second cannabis dispensary in the area to open within the last week. (Jordyn Thomson - Western News)

The Indigenous Bloom on the Penticton Indian Band has officially opened its doors today, marking the second cannabis dispensary in the area to open within the last week.

The dispensary, which is located at 107 Green Mountain Rd., is regulated by the BC Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch and will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. Spiritleaf, located at 2695 Skaha Lake Rd., was the first cannabis dispensary to open its doors in the city over the Aug. 10 and 11 weekend.

As workers finish up the last of the exterior construction, the store manager of Indigenous Bloom said they will be hosting a grand opening in the near future.

