Skye Eriksen captured this image from the bow of her canoe, on Elk Lake, at sunset earlier this month. (Skye Eriksen photo)

Second beach closed to swimming at Elk/Beaver lakes

Island Health, CRD do not recommend swimming at Hamsterly or Eagle beaches

  • Aug. 23, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Another beach is off-limits to swimmers due to high bacteria counts.

Water samples from Eagle and Hamsterly beaches within Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park show high levels of bacteria counts exceeding acceptable limits in the water, according to the Capital Regional District and Island Health.

A beach advisory was already issued for Hamsterly last week.

An advisory indicates the water may be unsafe for swimming and recreational activities, and as a precautionary measure, authorities do not recommend people or pets enter the water.

For more information about beach advisories, including frequently asked questions, visit islandhealth.ca/learn-about-health/environment/recreational-water-beach-reports or call 250-519-3401.

For updates on this advisory visit crd.bc.ca.

