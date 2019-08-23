Second beach closed to swimming at Elk/Beaver lakes

Island Health, CRD do not recommend swimming at Hamsterly or Eagle beaches

Skye Eriksen captured this image from the bow of her canoe, on Elk Lake, at sunset earlier this month. (Skye Eriksen photo)

Another beach is off-limits to swimmers due to high bacteria counts.

Water samples from Eagle and Hamsterly beaches within Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park show high levels of bacteria counts exceeding acceptable limits in the water, according to the Capital Regional District and Island Health.

A beach advisory was already issued for Hamsterly last week.

An advisory indicates the water may be unsafe for swimming and recreational activities, and as a precautionary measure, authorities do not recommend people or pets enter the water.

For more information about beach advisories, including frequently asked questions, visit islandhealth.ca/learn-about-health/environment/recreational-water-beach-reports or call 250-519-3401.

For updates on this advisory visit crd.bc.ca.

