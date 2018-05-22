Second batch of new bear proof garbage bins rolls out

With Spring in full swing, bears and garbage are once again an item of concern in the community.

In keeping with the Town of Golden’s commitment to reducing human-wildlife conflict, the town is moving toward replacing all residential green garbage bins with a form of lockable bin that is highly bear resistant, a tactic now used by the majority of communities in North America that experience ongoing bear incursions in urban areas.

Working with partners VP Waste Ltd., the Town has outfitted 400 homes with bear proof bins in 2017, and on May 16 and 17, the Town deployed approximately 460 more in the following areas:

– Pine Drive;

– From 10th Ave. S. to 13th Ave. S. between 9th and 14th Streets S;

– North of 7th St. S. to Kicking Horse River;

– From 5th Ave. S. to 6th Ave. S. between 7th and 11th Streets S.

On garbage pickup day, residents were asked to place their green garbage bin at the curb as per usual. That bin was be emptied and replaced with the new style bin. An instruction sheet outlining the rules and expectations for residents in using these bins was provided.

Residents were asked to read the sheet carefully and comply with the rules stated. The Conservation Officer Service and bylaw enforcement personnel are enforcing and issuing fines to residents not using the bins properly.

“The bins are being rolled out in phases so that we can pull the costs out of and replenish reserves as we go,” says Town of Golden Mayor Ron Oszust. “We have found that when used, as per the instructions, the bear-resistant bin are very functional.”

The Town aims to have all municipal garbage bins replaced with bear-resistant models by 2020.

“Our deployment strategy is to target traditionally problematic areas first with the least problematic areas receiving their bins by 2020,” says Town CAO Jon Wilsgard. “Priority deployment areas are entirely based on years of research by the WildSafeBC program and the recommendations of the local Conservation Officer Service.”

The Town of Golden has invested in an annual WildSafe/Bear Aware seasonal coordinator to educate the community for more than 10 years, and has implemented a more regimented and timed waste collection service, ensured zero accessibility by bears to public garbage receptacles, and steadily removed fruit trees from public lands.

“While somewhat costly, these bins are another tool we can use to effectively chip away at lessening conflicts with wildlife,” says Oszust. “We will be expecting improvements to this condition through the proper use of these new bins and will be less forgiving to those residents who still manage to experience bear problems because of their own actions or inactions. Above all, a change to human behaviour is what is needed to reduce human-wildlife conflict.”

If residents require more information or assistance with the new bear-resistant bin, please contact the Town of Golden at 250-344-2271.