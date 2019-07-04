Second artist callout for Uniquely Chilliwack street banner program

Vibrant designs sought from those with a connection to Chilliwack enhance the street experience

Coun. Sue Knott holds the first original street-banner design chosen by the public art advisory committee of the City of Chilliwack. The artwork ‘A Chilliwack Composition’ is by Iryna Kharina. (Submitted)

What makes Chilliwack special?

That is the central question for visual artists who will be contributing their vision to the ‘Uniquely Chilliwack’ street banner program.

A second artist callout went out July 2 from the public art advisory committee, looking for “vibrant submissions of artwork” reflecting the many ways Chilliwack is an exceptional place.

“Chilliwack means many different things to different people and we want these banners to capture some of the things that make Chilliwack unique,” said Councillor Sue Knott, chair of the public art advisory committee.

They will pay $100 for each design selected. Artists can submit up to four designs each.

The first to be chosen so far by the committee was artist Iryna Kharina’s piece, ‘A Chilliwack Compilation’ of iconic local imagery.

But they need several more.

There were a series of street banner brackets installed along the Yale/Vedder corridor, outside the downtown, for the banner program, and they require a range of designs to intersperse along the roads.

“In order to have a wider range of high-quality art to choose from, the Chilliwack Public Art Advisory Committee has issued a second call-out for the street banner program,” according to the notice.

The callout specifies “artists who have a relationship to Chilliwack” and can to convey what Chilliwack means to them personally.

All proposals will be evaluated by the Chilliwack Public Art Advisory Committee and recommendations will come forward to Mayor and Council for approval.

“The Chilliwack Public Art Advisory Committee is excited about the street banner program and the opportunity to enrich the street experience through public art,” said Coun. Knott.

“During the last selection process, the committee gravitated towards painted works of art as opposed to ones that were computer generated. Iryna Kharina’s artwork, for example, was a vibrant hand-painted work that highlighted several unique aspects of Chilliwack.”

The deadline for submissions is August 23, 2019.

Details at chilliwack.com/publicart

@CHWKjourno
jfeinberg@theprogress.com