Second annual Shawnigan Lake clean up day set for April 28

The clean up work isn’t pretty but the result sure is. (Submitted)

The second annual Shawnigan Clean Up has been slated for Sunday, April 28 and organizers are hoping for the community to come out en mass again to tidy up the village and its surrounds.

“Collective efforts DO make a difference!” said event spokesperson Kim Barnard. “Just as thrift shops were inundated with people’s unwanted clutter as a result of the tidy up ‘KonMari’ effect started by Marie Kondo, so too can we begin to see unwelcome litter as our opportunity to tidy up our community and load up our local disposal depot!”

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will launch from the Shawnigan Lake Community Centre.

“Volunteers will be dispatched to zones around the lake and along our high traffic areas, equipped with bags, gloves, and tongs and the means to gather and deal with all of the litter to be sorted and hauled away,” Barnard said.

This year organizers are hoping to include a bit more social media buzz by using the hashtag #ShawniganCleanUp2019 and also by participating in the #Trashtag Challenge.

“The idea is to take a photo of an area that is damaged by trash, carefully collect and bag up all of the mess, and celebrate your hard work on social media by sharing the before and after photos using the hashtag #Trashtag,” Barnard said. “Include the hashtag #ShawniganCleanUp2019 – and your work could be featured in our event gallery.”

The team effort is made possible through the South Cowichan Rotary Club in collaboration with Fisher Road Recycling/DL Bins, P.A.N. Disposal, and Mainroad South Island Contracting, along with the community support of the Shawnigan Residents Association, Area B Director Sierra Acton, and the CVRD.

“Many thanks to our safety resource partners who will also be on hand,” Barnard said. “We will be involving interested groups, schools and businesses to sponsor and participate during the four-hour event.”

Keen to know more? Visit www.southcowichanrotary.org for updates.

Shawnigan isn’t the only community working hard to clean up its neighbourhoods. Groups in Mill Bay, Crofton, Sahtlam, Cowichan Bay, and more have all held similar events in the past weeks.

sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com