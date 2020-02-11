Second annual Edge of the World colouring contest

On February 1, three winners were chosen in the Edge of the World Colouring Contest. Sammy Burditt, age six, Atley Nelson, age nine, and Emma Proulx, age 12, came first in their respective age categories of four to six, seven to nine, and 10 to 12. For first place they received a prize pack including a pair of Vans shoes of their choice, Stance socks, and a Ten Tree hat among other prizes. Prizes were also awarded for second and third place.

With a staggering 94 participants, Edge of the World is very pleased with how the contest turned out. Participants had the month of January to colour and hand in their entries to receive an EOW sticker and a discount coupon for kids items. The staff loved the creative and talented artwork the kids turned in. They want to say a big thank you to all the kids who handed in their colouring sheets and a special thanks to Rozzy Hibbard colouring sheet designer and judges Connor Anderson and Cami Pageau.

