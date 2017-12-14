Seaton serves up Christmas lunch

Seaton Secondary's full turkey and ham lunch was enjoyed by over 185 students Dec. 13

Students at W.L. Seaton Secondary eagerly lined up with their plates in hand to partake in the annual Christmas Student Services lunch.

Hosted by the education assistants at Seaton, the full turkey and ham lunch was enjoyed by over 185 students Dec. 13.

“It was a real team effort and it’s nice to offer something like this to our students at this time of the year,” said Shelley Henry, school-based resource teacher. “The kids are very thankful. There’s a strong connection between these students and the education assistants.”

Wednesday’s lunch, now in its 15th year, was made possible thanks to the generous donations by community partners Safeway, Save-on-Foods, and M&M Food Market.

“There’s a real sense of community in this school,” said principal Erica Schmidt as she observed the students enjoying their hot meals. “The students have developed some great relationships with the teachers, and the teachers have formed some amazing bonds with the students. It really is a great place.”

