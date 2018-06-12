Seasonal water restrictions in effect for Edgewood and Burton

Cowichan Bay residents lead the way in water conservation in 2017. (File photo)

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has implemented Stage 1 Water Conservation Measures for all RDCK Water Systems, effective June 1. The communties of Burton and Edgewood are among the 19 centres affected. There are four stages of Water Conservation Measures for RDCK water systems, with increasingly greater watering restrictions. Stage 1 measures are automatically applied in all systems annually from June 1 to September 30. Stricter measures may be required if demand increases significantly, hot and dry weather prevails, or if reservoirs decline to critically low levels.

Stage 1 Water Conservation Measures include:

* Watering of lawns (including new lawns), gardens, trees and shrubs ONLY between the hours of 7:00 pm and 10:00 am

* Watering using drip irrigation, a watering can, and or hand held hose is permitted at any time.

A complete description of RDCK Water Conservation Measures Stages 1 through 4 can be accessed on our website at www.rdck.ca/water .

The RDCK appreciates water users' ongoing cooperation in adhering to the Water Conservation Measures. For more information about water conservation please visit our website at www.rdck.ca/water , or contact the RDCK at 250-352-8171 or 1-800-268-7325 ext. 8171.