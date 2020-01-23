Seasonal warming centre up and running in Courtenay

The Connect Warming Centre has opened at 685 Cliffe Ave. in Courtenay.

Members of the community are pictured at the Connect Warming Centre open house Thursday. The centre is located at 685 Cliffe Ave. in Courtenay. Scott Stanfield photo

The Connect Warming Centre has opened at 685 Cliffe Ave. in Courtenay.

The City of Courtenay has entered into an agreement with the Comox Valley Transition Society, a member agency of the Comox Valley Coalition to End Homelessness, to operate the seasonal warming centre during the cold-weather months.

The idea is to provide a space for vulnerable individuals during the day, and to relieve pressure from informal warming spaces such as the library and Lewis Centre.

Along with providing an escape from the cold, the centre has outreach workers who help people access housing and living supports, and with tasks such as filling out forms. There are two staff members onsite at all times.

The centre is open from 1-5 p.m., Monday to Friday. It will operate until March 31.