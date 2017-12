The Strings Concert at Barriere Elementary School was attended by students and a good number of parents and family members.

The beginner to advanced music students performed a number of short renditions of well known favourites such as ‘Jingle Bells’, and then finished up their performance with a loud and entertaining ‘We Will Rock You’.

Music teacher and conductor Kate Zahir also played in the concert, as did retired/ and now volunteer music teacher Glen Andrews.