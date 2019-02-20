Searchers to return to avalanche-prone peak to look for Surrey snowshoer

North Shore Rescue, Canadian Avalanche Rescue Dog teams and personnel will be on Mt. Seymour

After being forced to take a break due to a snowstorm Tuesday, rescuers are going to make another attempt to find a lost Surrey snowshoer who is missing in the backcountry of Mt. Seymour.

Remi Michalowski, 39, has been missing since Monday when an avalanche hit him and a friend while out on an overnight trip. His friend, a 30-year-old man, was able to cling to a tree and call 911, before being rescued by search crews.

North Shore Rescue said on Facebook Wednesday that their long-line team will be waiting on stand-by while Canadian Avalanche Rescue Dog teams and Canadian Avalanche Association personnel scour the mountainside.

Search efforts were temporarily halted Tuesday as a snowstorm swept across parts of Metro Vancouver, but the weather cleared overnight.

The avalanche danger remains considerable. Temperatures are predicted to increase during the day, North Shore Rescue said, and avalanche danger in the area will be monitored carefully.

With files from The Canadian Press

