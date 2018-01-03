Central Okanagan Search and Rescue found a missing dog walker in North Glenmore Tuesday night. - Image: Facebook/COSAR

Searchers locate missing Kelowna dog-walker

Kelowna woman had slipped and fell in a ravine Tuesday night but was found as the sun was setting

  • Jan. 3, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A missing dog-walker was found safe and sound Tuesday night by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.

The 50-year-old woman was hiking with her three dogs in north Glenmore Tuesday night when she slipped and became stuck in a ravine.

Although her cellphone battery was dying, the woman took a screen shot of her GPS co-ordinates and sent it to rescuers just as the sun was setting. She was in the forested area north of Begbie and Union roads in North Glenmore.

More than a dozen search and rescue volunteers showed up and the hiker was located in less than an hour and brought to her waiting family.

She was treated by BC Ambulance and released and the lady’s three dogs were unharmed.

twitter.com

Previous story
Man in serious condition after stabbing on Surrey’s infamous ‘Strip’
Next story
No-cost medical abortions ‘a game changer’ in B.C. women’s health care

Just Posted

Kelowna Mountie helps to evacuate townhouse on fire

  • 12 hours ago

 

Sports in Review: September 2017

  • 12 hours ago

 

Surrey Eagles’ wings clipped in OT loss to Chiefs

 

Pot shops speak out on B.C.’s proposed rules on age, retail plan

  • 12 hours ago

 

Most Read