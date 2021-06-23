Search warrant leads to arrest, recovery of goods allegedly stolen from Mission Springs Brew Pub

49-year-old male may be facing charges, credit and gift cards seized

The credit cards and gift cards allegedly stolen from Mission Springs Brew Pub and recovered during the search. Photo courtesy of the Mission RCMP.

Mission RCMP have made an arrest and recovered alleged stolen items after Mission Springs Brew Pub was burglarized earlier this month.

Police executed a search warrant on a suite on Proctor Street, which led to the arrest of a 49-year-old man and seizure of credit cards and gift cards allegedly taken from the business.

“Camera footage showed a male inside the building at the time of the offence with still photographs from that footage disseminated, leading to a suspect male being identified by several local Officers,” said a June 22 news release from the Mission RCMP.

On June 5, employees discovered damage to a bottom-floor window and called police. Investigators determined someone had gained access to the accounting offices and nabbed company-owned credit cards, gift cards and business keys.

A forensic team found a shoe print on scene, which investigators believe match the suspects.

The Mission RCMP Community Response Team took charge of the investigation, compiled more evidence which led to the search warrant. The goods were discovered during the search and put into evidence, along with clothing allegedly belonging to the suspect.

Evidence has been submitted to Crown Counsel and charges are pending.

“The suspect male may be facing criminal charges of break and enter, mischief to property, possession of stolen property and breach of probation.”

Anyone with information which may help with the Mission RCMP investigation is encouraged to call the non-emergency line: 604-826-7161.

RELATED: Charges laid after suspect rams police cars in Abbotsford, injures officer and flees to Langley

@portmoodypigeonpatrick.penner@missioncityrecord.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Mission City Record