Search warrant executed in Abbotsford as part of organized-crime investigation

One of five Lower Mainland busts by the Vancouver Police Department on Wendesday

Members of the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), including the emergency response team (ERT), assisted the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) with a search warrant Wednesday morning as part of an organized-crime investigation.

Several officers and police cars, including an armoured vehicle, arrived at about 11 a.m. at a home in the 34000 block of Laburnum Avenue – at the intersection with Immel Street – in east Abbotsford.

The ERT could be seen outside the home for a few minutes. A woman emerged from the residence with two pit bulls, and the ERT then entered the home.

Meanwhile, roads in the area were blocked to traffic. A few minutes later, a van for a water-treatment company pulled up at the end of Immel Street and hesitated before officers indicated for the driver to pull forward.

The driver was then placed in handcuffs.

Nobody else was arrested while the Abbotsford News was on scene, and it did not appear that anyone else was in the home.

The scene was cleared around 12:30 p.m., according to online posts.

VPD Sgt. Jason Robillard said the incident was among five search warrants that the department executed Wednesday in Abbotsford, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam and Vancouver.

“The warrants are related to an ongoing organized-crime investigation. This is an active investigation. As such, we have nothing further to share at this time,” Robillard said.