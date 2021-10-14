Search underway in Williams Lake for missing elderly woman Thursday night

Lori Rushton disappeared from her home on Evergreen Street on South Lakeside Thursday afternoon

Lori Rushton went missing from her South Lakeside home Thursday, Oct. 14 at about 4:15 p.m. (Photo submitted)

Police and neighbours on South Lakeside are searching the area near Evergreen Street to find a missing woman.

Lori Rushton was last seen at her home at 1608 Evergreen Street just after 4 p.m. and was last seen wearing a red jacket, grey sweat pants and light-coloured sneakers.

“She just went out our front door and up and just disappeared,” said Jerry, her husband of 57 years, who is worried sick.

Jerry said his wife has been dealing with some medical issues and has been on oxygen. She has never disappeared before, but fears she is lost or confused.

“We started looking at 4:30 p.m. with the neighbours,” said Jerry, adding many people are out looking for her, including the RCMP.

If you have any information, or have seen Lori Rushton, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

