Search underway for missing elder west of Williams Lake

Alexis Creek RCMP and Tsilhqot’in National Government rangers are searching for a missing elder west of Williams Lake, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.

Randolph (Randy) Hiebert was last seen around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4 at Tl’etinqox (Anaham).

Hiebert was last seen driving an older model green, Ford pickup truck.

Family friends said Hiebert does not have his medication with him.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Hiebert is asked to contact the Alexis Creek RCMP at 250-394-4211.

