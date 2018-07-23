Search underway for missing Ahousaht fisherman near Tofino

Volunteers are looking for a man who left Ahousaht in a canoe around 11 a.m. Sunday to go fishing.

A search is underway for a missing fisherman near Ahousaht.

Volunteers are looking for a man who left Ahousaht in a canoe around 11 a.m. on Sunday to go fishing. Volunteer boaters and hikers are combing the waters and shorelines around Flores Island and Vargas Island.

The search started around 4:45 a.m. Monday morning in an effort to utilize the low-tide and crews were continuing to search at 9:30 a.m.

“We are looking for more volunteers,” Carol Thomas told the Westerly News from Ahousaht’s Emergency Operations Centre on Monday morning. “The more eyes the better…We are reaching out for help.”

Anyone able to assist the search should immediately contact Ahousaht’s Emergency Operations Centre at 250-670-9566 or reach out to MV Wezakwaan on VHF channel 71.

