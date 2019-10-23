Search underway for Chilliwack senior with severe Alzheimer’s

Man was last seen in the Promontory area Tuesday afternoon

Volunteers and family are currently scouring the hills and trails on Promontory Heights following the disappearance of an elderly man with severe Alzheimer’s on Tuesday.

The man, referred to as “John Pop” in social media posts, was last seen at around 4 p.m. in the Tesky/Bridlewood area.

He was wearing blue track pants with white stripes and a brown pull over.

RCMP and Chilliwack Search and Rescue have been called in to assist with the search.

“If you live, work or play in the Promontory area,” search organizers say, “check your own property along with any security or dash cam footage in your possession.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 604-792-4611. (File number 2019-46811)

The disappearance comes three months after 86-year-old Ethel ‘Grace’ Baranyk, who also suffered severe dementia, went missing.

That search ended tragically after her remains were found not far from her home five weeks later.