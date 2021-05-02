Search team called out for missing ‘high-risk’ Nanaimo man

Nanaimo RCMP say anyone who sees 56-year-old should call 911

A 56-year-old man was reported missing Sunday, May 2, and his family is concerned about his well-being. Those who see him shouldn’t approach him but should instead call 911, say police. (Photo submitted)

Search and rescue personnel have been tasked with helping Nanaimo RCMP track down a missing person.

Police issued a press release Sunday evening, May 2, advising that they are looking for 56-year-old Glenn Gustafson who left his home this morning and hasn’t returned.

“His family is extremely worried for his safety and well-being and contacted the Nanaimo RCMP immediately after he left the residence,” noted the press release.

Gustafson’s vehicle was located on Nova Street and a police dog was unable to find the missing man in that area. Nanaimo SAR is now searching in the same location.

Gustafson is Caucasian, 6-foot-2, 250 points and was last seen wearing jeans, a t-shirt and a black jacket.

Police say there may be a risk of self-harm and anyone who sees the missing person is asked not to approach him, but to instead call 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-15844.

