Search on for mushroom picker missing from near Kitwanga

Tommy Dennis has been missing since Wednesday afternoon. (Screen capture)

Tommy Dennis was last seen Sept 16 wearing blue jeans, black cap, rubber boots, grey checked sweater

A search is underway for a 79-year-old Indigenous man who went missing Wednesday evening near Kitwanga.

Thomas (Tommy) Dennis went mushroom picking near Price Creek Forest Service Road on Sept. 16 and was last seen at 12:30 p.m. by another mushroom picker.

According to an RCMP press release, Dennis was not prepared to be out overnight and does not have any food or other provisions and was only wearing lightweight clothing.

In a Facebook post last night, Butch Dennis, the man’s nephew, said Dennis is deaf and got separated from his friend. The family is offering a $1,000 reward, Butch said.

The New Hazelton RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating Dennis.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black cap, black rubber boots and a grey checked sweater, police said.

Numerous community members initiated a search before calling the police, the release stated. Search and Rescue (SAR) was called to assist in the search with the Police Dog Service (PDS) and RCMP Air Services on the morning of Sept. 17.

The search efforts are also being supported by the community of Gitwangak.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Hazelton RCMP at (250) 842-5244.

MORE NEWS:

Single-engine aircraft crashes near Telkwa

Northwest firefighters headed to Oregon to battle wildfires

editor@interior-news.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Smithers Interior News