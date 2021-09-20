Search of Naomi Onotera’s home continues

Police and forensic investigators remain at Langley City location where missing woman lived

Police remained at the scene of Naomi Onotera’s Langley City home on Monday, Sept. 11. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Investigators continued searching the home of missing Langley City woman Naomi Onotera on Monday Sept. 15, with one officer observed scaling a tree with a ladder in the front yard of the house at 200th Street and 50th Avenue.

Forensic officers and uniformed police have been at the scene since Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Several police vehicles are on the side street and traffic has been blocked off.

Two portable awnings have been set up in the front yard of the house and a blue tarpaulin has been raised between the house and the fence that runs along 200th Street.

The 40-year-old mother was last seen leaving her Langley City home on the evening of Saturday, Aug, 28. A missing person alert was issued by RCMP on Aug. 30.

The investigation into the 40-year-old’s disappearance was turned over to the Langley RCMP’s serious crime unit on Sept. 1. and the regional Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is assisting.

RCMP released an image of Onotera’s vehicle, a white 2018 Subaru Crosstrek with a Greater Vancouver Zoo sticker in the front window on the passenger side.

“If you noticed this vehicle moving about anytime after August 25th, please call Langley RCMP to relay this information,” Largy said.

Those with information relating to the investigation are asked to call the tipline at 604-532-3398. Information requiring immediate response should be directed to the non-emergency line at 604-532-3200.

