Search for supportive housing in Saanich remains ‘fluid’

The timeline for supportive housing in Saanich remains “fluid,” according to an official from the ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs, speaking on background.

According to the ministry official, the last official meeting between BC Housing and Saanich took place before the election and BC Housing is hoping to meet with the new council in the near future.

The official said that the province has funding available and hopes that Saanich would continue to work with BC Housing to identify other available sites for this much-needed housing for the community.

The provincial government said thank you, but no thank you last month to Saanich’s earlier offer for land in exchange for supportive housing near municipal hall.

Provincial staff had assessed the offered land but deemed not feasible for modular housing, according to the ministry.

Saanich had said earlier that the municipality would continue to work with the provincial government to find land on which modular supportive housing could be built.