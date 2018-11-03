Search for missing Nanaimo senior resumes

Rick Larson, 72, of Nanaimo, has been missing since Oct. 25. Police, Nanaimo Search and Rescue, family and friends will resume their search for him over the weekend. Photos submitted

Nanaimo RCMP and Nanaimo Search and Rescue will resuming the search for 72-year-old Rick Larson who has been missing since the morning of Oct. 25.

On Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 3 and 4, 45 search and rescue personnel, 20 volunteers from the Nanaimo RCMP Community Policing section, NSAR applicants and friends of the family will participate in the search.

The areas the search will focus on will be along the shoreline near his home, located off of Haliburton Street, and green spaces he frequented daily.

Volunteers will hand out posters and go door-to-door to canvass residents.

Larson left his home on the morning of Oct. 25 and told his wife he was heading out for walk, which would usually last upwards of two or three hours.

Larson had his wallet with him, but did not take his cell phone or house keys. There has also been no activity reported on bank cards.

NSAR will have a command post set up at Robins Park throughout Saturday and Sunday.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Rick Larson,is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

