Search for missing man returns to Quesnel

Searchers for Sidney Boyd had been looking for the Quesnel man in Prince George

Volunteers searching for Sidney Boyd hold a prayer circle before departing to search for the missing Quesnel man. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

The search for a missing man has returned to Quesnel.

Family and friends of Sidney Boyd were initially searching in Prince George, but have returned to his hometown of Quesnel on advice from traditional healers.

Heather Laurent was one of Boyd’s siblings who was on hand in Quesnel’s west side at a meeting before the searching began on Friday, April 22.

“From what they are feeding off of in our traditional ways is that Sidney is still here in the Quesnel area,” she said. “They narrowed down searches, our information was where two rivers meet or two water bodies meet, and we’re going to be focusing on the west side of Quesnel.”

Searchers received a smudging from Jim Edgar and held a prayer circle before dividing into groups of two to search the city.

“I’m feeling positive,” Laurent said. “We’re hoping for the best, we haven’t been given any information otherwise… We’ve been in contact with RCMP, and they haven’t given us any other information.”

Laurent is also asking the public to check in any sheds or under patios where Boyd may have taken shelter.

The Quesnel RCMP put out a missing person bulletin for Boyd, who is described as 5’10 tall and 170 pounds with short black hair.

“We have the majority of the immediate family here,” Laurent said. “We’re not going to stop looking.”

Laurent asked anyone who volunteers or searches on their own to be safe.

“If people are going out, please be careful by the riverside, the rivers are rising,” she said. “Don’t walk alone, have somebody else or a few other people with you, and make sure you have your phone is charged.”

Laurent said if searchers were unsuccessful on April 22, a Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development helicopter equipped with an infrared camera will be used to search the area.

“We’re all here for Sidney,” she said.

