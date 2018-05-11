Search for Lake Country man depicted in painting continues

A man is searching for the man in his mother's painting

Donagh Czerwinski is looking for a Lake Country man who is depicted in his mother’s painting.

“I am looking for a Jean/Sean Baptise (not sure of the spelling) who lived in Winfield B.C. as a child. He is probably in his 60s now. My mom, Jennifer McDonagh was his neighbour. She passed away three years ago, but she has left a gift for him. It’s a painting she did of him when he was young. I know that she would want him to have it. He was a little French-speaking boy that used to follow my teenaged mom around her orchard,” he said in a Facebook post.

“She just loved him. She always told little stories of him and smiled.”

The person he is searching for has a French accent.

