Search crews looking for missing diver in Okanagan Lake near Kelowna’s City Park

People in Kelowna’s City Park on May 18, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

UPDATE (4:20 p.m.):

Marine Rescue 2 was unable to locate the missing diver, according to Kelowna Fire Department.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) has been called into assist with the search.

ORIGINAL:

Searchers are looking for a diver who was reported missing in Okanagan Lake near Kelowna’s City Park on Saturday (May 15).

At around 2:50 p.m., RCMP received reports of a diver missing. According to fire crews on scene, a search boat from Marine Rescue 2 was issued to help search for the diver.

No status of the diver was provided. The story will be updated as more developments become available.

