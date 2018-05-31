Search continues for two missing men last seen in Ucluelet

Police are following up on "multiple tips per-day" coming in from across Vancouver Island.

Ryan Daley and Dan Archbald were last seen in Ucluelet on May 16. (Photo - RCMP)

The search for two missing B.C. men last seen leaving a Ucluelet dock on-foot on May 16 continues as police, residents, friends and volunteer organizations are working together to find Dan Archbald, 37, and Ryan Daley, 43.

Archbald is a Squamish resident and Daley is believed to own a property in Jordan River.

Police believe the two men arrived in Ucluelet on May 13 after a roughly eight-week sailing trip from Panama and security footage shows them both leaving the dock at Ucluelet’s inner boat basin on-foot on May 16. Their friends and family members say they have not seen or heard from either man since then.

Sgt. Steve Mancini of the Ucluelet RCMP told the Westerly News Thursday morning that police are following up on “multiple tips per-day” coming in from across Vancouver Island and are collaborating with other Island RCMP detachments.

Mancini is urging anyone who may have seen the two men, or who may have any information about their whereabouts, to immediately contact the Ucluelet RCMP detachment at 250-726-7773.

“We’re still investigating it as a missing persons report and following up on leads and tips that we’re receiving from the public,” he said. “Unfortunately, at this point, we have no updates that we can provide. We are still asking for the public’s assistance with any information that they may have regarding these two gentlemen.”

Mancini added police are also working with West Coast Inland Search and Rescue, which joined the search Tuesday morning.

“They’re obviously a well-knowledged group of individuals and a great resource for us to utilize,” he said.

Another Vancouver Island man, 41 year-old Ben Kilmer, went missing on May 16. Kilmer’s vehicle was found abandoned on Cowichan Lake Road near Duncan. Mancini said police have looked into possible connections to the two incidents, but have found no evidence to suggest they were linked.

“It’s been looked at and there’s nothing at this point in time to support, or to show, that they were related in any way,” he said.