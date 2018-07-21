Search continues for missing person in Jones Lake area

Hope Search and Rescue crews re-started search at 6 a.m. this morning

Hope Search and Rescue are continuing their search for a missing person this morning, after calling off the search at 1 a.m. last night.

At 4:50 p.m. Hope search crews started looking for a missing person who was originally said to be located off of Highway 7, in the Garnet Creek area.

The search was later moved to the Jones Lake area, after RCMP provided searchers with GPS coordinates.

At 1 a.m. the search was called off for the night until it resumed at 6 a.m. today (July 21). Mario Levesque, search manager, confirmed the search is continuing at 10:30 a.m.