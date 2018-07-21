Search continues for missing person in Jones Lake area

Hope Search and Rescue crews re-started search at 6 a.m. this morning

  • Jul. 21, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Hope Search and Rescue are continuing their search for a missing person this morning, after calling off the search at 1 a.m. last night.

At 4:50 p.m. Hope search crews started looking for a missing person who was originally said to be located off of Highway 7, in the Garnet Creek area.

The search was later moved to the Jones Lake area, after RCMP provided searchers with GPS coordinates.

At 1 a.m. the search was called off for the night until it resumed at 6 a.m. today (July 21). Mario Levesque, search manager, confirmed the search is continuing at 10:30 a.m.

Previous story
Law Creek wildfire still out-of-control
Next story
Mount Conkle fire near Summerland 90 per cent guarded

Just Posted

Search continues for missing person in Jones Lake area

  • 11 hours ago

 

Fall street decorating contest introduced

 

Langley Junior B Thunder season comes to an end.

  • 11 hours ago

 

White Rock senior breaks wrist after tripping on gravel patch

 

Most Read