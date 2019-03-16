Search continues for missing Langford man

Search party held in Langford on Saturday in search of Joshua Bennet

Over one hundred people were out in Langford Saturday canvassing the area for a 31-year-old Langford man who has gone missing.

Joshua Bennett was last seen on March 9 when he was bowling with friends at Langford Lanes at 1907 Langford Pkwy. He left on foot and was seen on surveillance camera footage walking in the industrial area near Langford Lanes shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Bennett could also be seen on surveillance camera at the Cascadia Liquor Store at 977 Langford Pkwy. earlier that day.

Sean Paterson and Jill Pelly are friends of Bennett and helped organize the search party on Saturday.

They said they are putting together a map of what areas have been covered so they know where to look next.

“We’re just trying to get his next location,” Paterson said. “It wasn’t late at night…people weren’t in bed. It’s a pretty public area around here…somebody must have drove past him.”

Paterson said they are hoping somebody had a dashboard camera on when they drove by Bennett. He is asking members of the public to look through any footage they have before it is erased.

Pelly said they are encouraging others to keep their eyes open if walking around the Langford area.

“If people are out and about keep your eyes peeled and let us know what area you’ve looked in,” Pelly said.

Pelly said Search and Rescue teams have also been knocking on doors and talking to residents to get more information.

Both Paterson and Pelly said they are not sure what direction he was headed in but assumed he would be going past Belmont Secondary School and towards Glen Lake Road and Sooke Road where his friends live.

“I was at my house and I was thinking he was coming over because his girlfriend was at my house with my fiance,” Paterson said. “It’s pretty typical for him to come over on a Saturday night and hang out.”

Bennett is described as six foot, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing blue Levis jeans, an olive green Volcom jacket and black shoes.

Police are concerned for Bennett’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP said they are investigating “all avenues at this point.”

“We don’t have anything to point towards this being criminal in nature or any foul play but it’s definitely out of character so at this point we are concerned for his safety and well-being,” Saggar said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-877-222-8477 (TIPS).

